International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) Hits New 52-Week High at $23.06

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.06 and last traded at $23.06, with a volume of 6845 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.94.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INSW. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of International Seaways in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised International Seaways to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on International Seaways in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Seaways from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

Get International Seaways alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.22.

International Seaways ( NYSE:INSW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.16. International Seaways had a negative return on equity of 7.65% and a negative net margin of 40.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.48) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that International Seaways, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -7.87%.

In related news, major shareholder Finance Ltd Famatown bought 131,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.74 per share, for a total transaction of $2,723,327.92. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,166,856 shares in the company, valued at $169,380,593.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $57,690. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INSW. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in International Seaways by 82.8% during the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,525,759 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596,963 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in International Seaways by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,164,443 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,577 shares during the period. Brightlight Capital Management LP purchased a new position in International Seaways during the 1st quarter valued at $20,511,000. Greenlight Capital Inc. bought a new stake in International Seaways during the 1st quarter valued at $18,455,000. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. raised its position in International Seaways by 1,275.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 644,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,467,000 after purchasing an additional 598,018 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

International Seaways Company Profile (NYSE:INSW)

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 83 vessels, which include 12 chartered-in vessels, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for International Seaways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Seaways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.