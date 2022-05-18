Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Hits New 52-Week High at $97.03

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $97.03 and last traded at $96.80, with a volume of 57049 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $94.60.

PSX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $102.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $103.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Raymond James raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. TheStreet upgraded Phillips 66 from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.21.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.40 and a 200-day moving average of $81.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $47.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.40.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.52). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 17.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.16) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently 64.11%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 191.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 16,415 shares during the period. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Schubert & Co bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA raised its position in Phillips 66 by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.28% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Company Profile (NYSE:PSX)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

