Freshlocal Solutions (TSE:LOCL) Shares Down 31.1%

Freshlocal Solutions Inc. (TSE:LOCL – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 31.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21. Approximately 121,395 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 147% from the average daily volume of 49,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.

LOCL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Freshlocal Solutions from C$0.85 to C$0.60 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Desjardins cut Freshlocal Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$2.00 to C$0.70 in a report on Monday, March 7th.

Get Freshlocal Solutions alerts:

The firm has a market cap of C$7.25 million and a P/E ratio of -0.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.40.

Freshlocal Solutions Inc provides end-to-end grocery e-commerce solutions. The company operates Food-X Technologies, an end-to-end SaaS-based eGrocery Management Solution, which is designed to meet the needs of large and small grocery retailers. It also engages in the eGrocery business that delivers fresh, local, and organic produce and groceries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Freshlocal Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshlocal Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.