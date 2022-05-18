Aztec Minerals (CVE:AZT) Trading Up 15.4%

Aztec Minerals Corp. (CVE:AZT – Get Rating) shares traded up 15.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.30. 130,343 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 28% from the average session volume of 101,624 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.29 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.27. The company has a market cap of C$19.49 million and a P/E ratio of -12.00. The company has a current ratio of 10.76, a quick ratio of 9.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Aztec Minerals Company Profile (CVE:AZT)

Aztec Minerals Corp. acquires, explores for, and evaluates mineral resources in Canada, Mexico, and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It explores for the Cervantes porphyry gold-copper property covering an area of 3,650 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

