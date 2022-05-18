Aztec Minerals (CVE:AZT) Trading Up 15.4%

Aztec Minerals Corp. (CVE:AZT – Get Rating) shares traded up 15.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.30. 130,343 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 28% from the average session volume of 101,624 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.29 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.27. The company has a market cap of C$19.49 million and a P/E ratio of -12.00. The company has a current ratio of 10.76, a quick ratio of 9.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.
Aztec Minerals Company Profile (CVE:AZT)
