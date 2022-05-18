Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Trading Down 4.1%

Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) shares traded down 4.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $30.47 and last traded at $30.47. 1,458 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,064,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.77.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adient from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Adient from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Adient from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Adient from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Adient from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.40.

Get Adient alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 2.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.84.

Adient ( NYSE:ADNT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.28). Adient had a negative return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 5.80%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. Analysts predict that Adient plc will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adient news, EVP Jerome J. Dorlack sold 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total transaction of $237,804.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,550,914.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADNT. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adient by 385.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adient in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adient by 792.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Adient in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adient by 36,420.0% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

About Adient (NYSE:ADNT)

Adient plc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's seating solutions include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, including North America and South America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.