Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Price Target Cut to $17.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Posted by on May 18th, 2022

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBYGet Rating) had its price objective reduced by B. Riley from $26.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a na rating on the retailer’s stock.

BBBY has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Sell and an average price target of $13.00.

BBBY stock opened at $9.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $779.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.78. Bed Bath & Beyond has a twelve month low of $8.80 and a twelve month high of $44.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBYGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The retailer reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.94). The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 7.11% and a negative return on equity of 14.09%. Bed Bath & Beyond’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bed Bath & Beyond will post -2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBBY. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 4,971.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 1,836.7% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares during the last quarter.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

