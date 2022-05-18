Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Markforged (NYSE:MKFG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Markforged Inc. is a creator of the integrated metal and carbon fiber additive manufacturing platform. Markforged Inc., formerly known as ONE CLASS, is based in Watertown, MA. “

Separately, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Markforged from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Markforged presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.45.

MKFG stock opened at $3.11 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.78. Markforged has a 52 week low of $2.48 and a 52 week high of $11.00. The company has a market capitalization of $581.89 million, a PE ratio of -38.88 and a beta of 0.89.

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). Markforged had a net margin of 21.87% and a negative return on equity of 31.45%. The business had revenue of $26.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.70 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Markforged will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Markforged during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,643,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Markforged during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,592,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Markforged during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $887,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Markforged during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,414,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Markforged by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,856,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,627,000 after buying an additional 1,596,527 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.08% of the company’s stock.

Markforged Holding Corporation produces and sells 3D printers, materials, software, and other related services worldwide. The company offers desktop, industrial, and metal 3D printers; and composite, continuous fiber, and metal parts, as well as advanced 3D printing software. It serves customers in aerospace, military and defense, industrial automation, space exploration, healthcare, and automotive industries.

