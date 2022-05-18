Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target Cut to $249.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $295.00 to $249.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Workday from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Workday from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Workday from $345.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Workday from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Workday has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $304.66.

Get Workday alerts:

Shares of WDAY opened at $173.34 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $218.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $245.17. Workday has a fifty-two week low of $168.90 and a fifty-two week high of $307.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.34 billion, a PE ratio of 1,733.40 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The software maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Workday had a return on equity of 2.63% and a net margin of 0.57%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. Workday’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Workday will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael M. Mcnamara sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,155,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 1,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.84, for a total transaction of $422,915.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 256,453 shares of company stock valued at $60,374,855 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Workday by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,152,961 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,910,149,000 after purchasing an additional 139,939 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its position in Workday by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,814,667 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,588,451,000 after purchasing an additional 840,799 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Workday by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,911,968 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $977,574,000 after purchasing an additional 448,283 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Workday by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,427,755 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $820,810,000 after purchasing an additional 201,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its position in Workday by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,970,385 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $711,288,000 after purchasing an additional 172,194 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

Workday Company Profile (Get Rating)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.