Weber (NYSE:WEBR) Price Target Cut to $9.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Weber (NYSE:WEBR – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on WEBR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weber from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.75 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Weber from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Weber from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America downgraded Weber from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Weber from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.75.

Get Weber alerts:

Shares of WEBR stock opened at $6.95 on Tuesday. Weber has a 12 month low of $5.72 and a 12 month high of $20.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.30.

Weber ( NYSE:WEBR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($1.20). The company had revenue of $607.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.06 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Weber will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 6th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%.

In other Weber news, Director Susan T. Congalton bought 10,000 shares of Weber stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.59 per share, for a total transaction of $105,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Chris M. Scherzinger bought 20,000 shares of Weber stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.96 per share, for a total transaction of $199,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Weber by 1,621.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 72,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 67,923 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Weber by 13.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 330,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,245,000 after purchasing an additional 38,503 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Weber by 174.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 145,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 92,229 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Weber by 16.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 7,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Weber by 9.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,742,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,129,000 after acquiring an additional 146,087 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.54% of the company’s stock.

Weber Company Profile (Get Rating)

Weber Inc, an outdoor cooking company, manufactures and distributes outdoor cooking products, accessories, consumables, and services in North America, Europe, Australia, and internationally. Its products include charcoal and gas grills, smokers, pellet and electric grills, and Weber Connect Smart Grilling Hub; and accessories, consumables, and services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Weber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.