Allianz (FRA:ALV) Given a €255.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €255.00 ($265.63) price target on Allianz (FRA:ALV – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. HSBC set a €281.00 ($292.71) price objective on shares of Allianz in a research note on Monday, January 17th. UBS Group set a €241.00 ($251.04) price objective on shares of Allianz in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €265.00 ($276.04) target price on shares of Allianz in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €250.00 ($260.42) price target on shares of Allianz in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays set a €230.00 ($239.58) price target on shares of Allianz in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Get Allianz alerts:

Shares of FRA:ALV opened at €202.25 ($210.68) on Tuesday. Allianz has a 52 week low of €167.30 ($174.27) and a 52 week high of €206.80 ($215.42). The firm’s 50 day moving average is €211.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is €210.76.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.