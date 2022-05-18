Allianz (FRA:ALV) Given a €255.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €255.00 ($265.63) price target on Allianz (FRA:ALV – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.
A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. HSBC set a €281.00 ($292.71) price objective on shares of Allianz in a research note on Monday, January 17th. UBS Group set a €241.00 ($251.04) price objective on shares of Allianz in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €265.00 ($276.04) target price on shares of Allianz in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €250.00 ($260.42) price target on shares of Allianz in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays set a €230.00 ($239.58) price target on shares of Allianz in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.
Shares of FRA:ALV opened at €202.25 ($210.68) on Tuesday. Allianz has a 52 week low of €167.30 ($174.27) and a 52 week high of €206.80 ($215.42). The firm’s 50 day moving average is €211.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is €210.76.
Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.
