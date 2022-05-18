thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TYEKF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TYEKF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 339,100 shares, a decline of 16.4% from the April 15th total of 405,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 35.0 days.

TYEKF stock opened at $8.64 on Wednesday. thyssenkrupp has a 1-year low of $7.33 and a 1-year high of $12.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.88.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems, as well as automation solutions for the automotive industry.

