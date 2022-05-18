Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Down 4.3%

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 4.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.64 and last traded at $10.90. Approximately 62,820 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 12,053,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.39.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MARA shares. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Marathon Digital from $57.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. BTIG Research started coverage on Marathon Digital in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Compass Point lifted their target price on Marathon Digital from $48.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Marathon Digital in a report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 4.65. The company has a quick ratio of 40.00, a current ratio of 40.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.41.

Marathon Digital ( NASDAQ:MARA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $60.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.23 million. Marathon Digital had a positive return on equity of 19.68% and a negative net margin of 68.64%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio acquired 15,424 shares of Marathon Digital stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.63 per share, for a total transaction of $148,533.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 99,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,990.37. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MARA. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Digital during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Tobam lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 139.3% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 1,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Digital in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Digital in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 56.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Company Profile (NASDAQ:MARA)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 8,115 bitcoins, which included the 4,794 bitcoins held in the investment fund.

