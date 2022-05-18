PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Shares Down 4.1%

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) shares traded down 4.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $40.59 and last traded at $40.77. 36,884 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,082,658 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.53.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of PulteGroup from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.67.

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. PulteGroup had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 27.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 10.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is currently 7.35%.

PulteGroup declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 15,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $740,164.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PHM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth about $156,135,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 44.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,771,204 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $173,175,000 after buying an additional 1,165,839 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 29.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,850,407 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,232,000 after buying an additional 1,101,565 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PulteGroup during the third quarter worth about $50,294,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,553,139 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $145,938,000 after buying an additional 1,063,628 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

