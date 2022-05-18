1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) Stock Price Down 4.4%

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 4.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.41 and last traded at $10.41. 902 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,016,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.89.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FLWS. Benchmark reduced their price target on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $26.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson lowered 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Craig Hallum lowered 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.88.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $697.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.71.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM ( NASDAQ:FLWS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.05). 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The business had revenue of $469.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLWS. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 200.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,178 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 238.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period.

About 1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS)

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.

