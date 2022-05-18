Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) Shares Down 4.2%

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) fell 4.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $66.71 and last traded at $66.74. 6,058 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,435,932 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.65.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FBHS. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $100.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $132.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.54.

The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.54.

Fortune Brands Home & Security ( NYSE:FBHS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 26.00%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.93%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 2nd that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBHS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,532,000 after purchasing an additional 14,139 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 887,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,399,000 after purchasing an additional 135,439 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS)

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

