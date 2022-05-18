Brokerages Set Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR) PT at $24.47

Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.47.

VOR has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Vor Biopharma from $60.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Vor Biopharma from $30.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Vor Biopharma from $56.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st.

Shares of NYSE VOR opened at $4.29 on Friday. Vor Biopharma has a 52-week low of $4.01 and a 52-week high of $23.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.16 and a 200-day moving average of $9.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.92 million, a PE ratio of -2.04 and a beta of -0.38.

Vor Biopharma ( NYSE:VOR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.06. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vor Biopharma will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Johnson & Johnson acquired a new position in Vor Biopharma in the 3rd quarter worth $16,851,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Vor Biopharma by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,130,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,719,000 after buying an additional 356,413 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Vor Biopharma by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,954 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vor Biopharma by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 271,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,263,000 after purchasing an additional 77,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OUP Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,354,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Vor Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It is developing VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in phase 1/2 to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies. The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML blood cancer cells.

