Valmet Oyj (OTCMKTS:VOYJF) Short Interest Down 21.7% in April

Valmet Oyj (OTCMKTS:VOYJF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 72,700 shares, a decline of 21.7% from the April 15th total of 92,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 727.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VOYJF opened at $27.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.81. Valmet Oyj has a 12-month low of $26.10 and a 12-month high of $31.12.

Valmet Oyj Company Profile (Get Rating)

Valmet Oyj develops and supplies process technologies, automation, and services for the pulp, paper, and energy industries. The company offers solutions and services for the pulping industry, including chemical pulping, wood handling, cooking and fiber line, pulp drying, chemical recovery, air emission control, other value-adding processes, dissolving pulping, mechanical pulping, recycled fiber, and automation for pulp.

