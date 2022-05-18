Valmet Oyj (OTCMKTS:VOYJF) Short Interest Down 21.7% in April

Valmet Oyj (OTCMKTS:VOYJF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 72,700 shares, a decline of 21.7% from the April 15th total of 92,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 727.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:VOYJF opened at $27.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.81. Valmet Oyj has a 12-month low of $26.10 and a 12-month high of $31.12.
Valmet Oyj Company Profile (Get Rating)
