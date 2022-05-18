Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Rating) shares traded down 4.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $16.34 and last traded at $16.34. 151 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 224,189 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.11.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Dream Finders Homes from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dream Finders Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of -0.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.38.

Dream Finders Homes ( NASDAQ:DFH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $664.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.75 million. Dream Finders Homes had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 39.42%. The company’s revenue was up 93.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Dream Finders Homes, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Dream Finders Homes during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Dream Finders Homes by 233.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 35,069 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Dream Finders Homes by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dream Finders Homes by 105.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 85,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after buying an additional 43,817 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Dream Finders Homes by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 67,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 3,236 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.29% of the company’s stock.

About Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH)

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes in Charlotte, Raleigh, Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, Austin, Dallas, and Houston.

