Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Rating) shares traded down 4.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $16.34 and last traded at $16.34. 151 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 224,189 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.11.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Dream Finders Homes from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dream Finders Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th.
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of -0.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.38.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Dream Finders Homes during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Dream Finders Homes by 233.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 35,069 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Dream Finders Homes by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dream Finders Homes by 105.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 85,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after buying an additional 43,817 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Dream Finders Homes by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 67,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 3,236 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.29% of the company’s stock.
About Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH)
Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes in Charlotte, Raleigh, Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, Austin, Dallas, and Houston.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dream Finders Homes (DFH)
- Roku Stock is Repricing and Resetting Itself
- The Institutions Are Capping Gains In Take-Two Interactive
- Walmart’s “Everyday Low Prices” Gets Burned By Inflation
- VMWare Inc: Strong Revenues and Excellent Potential
- Time to Ride These 3 Mid Cap Momentum Plays
Receive News & Ratings for Dream Finders Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Finders Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.