Short Interest in Xinyi Solar Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNYIF) Drops By 21.7%

Xinyi Solar Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNYIF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,181,900 shares, a decrease of 21.7% from the April 15th total of 10,451,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4,812.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS XNYIF opened at $1.53 on Wednesday. Xinyi Solar has a 12-month low of $1.41 and a 12-month high of $2.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.69.

Xinyi Solar Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, produces and sells solar glass products in the People's Republic of China, Malaysia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sales of Solar Glass; Solar Farm Business; and Engineering, Procurement and Construction Services.

