WH Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WHGLY) Short Interest Down 24.9% in April

WH Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WHGLY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,500 shares, a decline of 24.9% from the April 15th total of 35,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 166,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
OTCMKTS WHGLY opened at $14.35 on Wednesday. WH Group has a 1 year low of $10.79 and a 1 year high of $19.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.29.
