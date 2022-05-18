WH Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WHGLY) Short Interest Down 24.9% in April

WH Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WHGLY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,500 shares, a decline of 24.9% from the April 15th total of 35,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 166,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS WHGLY opened at $14.35 on Wednesday. WH Group has a 1 year low of $10.79 and a 1 year high of $19.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.29.

WH Group Company Profile

WH Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the production, wholesale, and retail sale of meat products in China, the United States, Mexico, and Europe. The company operates through Packaged Meats, Pork, and Others segments. It is also involved in the slaughtering, wholesale, and retail sale of fresh and frozen pork; and hog farming activities.

