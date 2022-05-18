Analysts Set First National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) Price Target at $41.40

Shares of First National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FNLIF – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.40.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FNLIF. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$46.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$43.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$46.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Get First National Financial alerts:

OTCMKTS:FNLIF opened at $28.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.57 and a 200-day moving average of $32.73. First National Financial has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $42.88.

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services commercial and residential mortgages in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial segments. It offers single-family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.