First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA) Receives $23.92 Average Price Target from Analysts

First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.58.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FA shares. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of First Advantage in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised First Advantage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on First Advantage from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday.

FA stock opened at $15.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 4.76 and a quick ratio of 4.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.74. First Advantage has a one year low of $14.17 and a one year high of $24.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05.

First Advantage ( NYSE:FA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. First Advantage had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 13.25%. Research analysts anticipate that First Advantage will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FA. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in First Advantage during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Advantage during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of First Advantage during the second quarter worth about $96,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of First Advantage during the third quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of First Advantage during the fourth quarter worth about $166,000. 92.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.

