Analysts Set Whitbread plc (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) Price Target at $4,000.00

Whitbread plc (OTCMKTS:WTBDY – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4,000.00.

WTBDY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Whitbread from GBX 3,600 ($44.38) to GBX 4,000 ($49.31) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Whitbread from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS WTBDY opened at $8.45 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.84. Whitbread has a 12-month low of $7.83 and a 12-month high of $12.12.

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 857 hotels with 78,718 rooms in the United Kingdom; and 4,880 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands; and 768 restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Whitbread Inns, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands.

