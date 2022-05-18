Analysts Anticipate Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) to Post $5.54 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $5.54 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Nutrien’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.41 to $6.44. Nutrien reported earnings of $2.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 166.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nutrien will report full year earnings of $16.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.34 to $17.50. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $14.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.43 to $17.61. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Nutrien.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 20.55%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NTR. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Nutrien from $94.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a report on Friday, March 25th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Nutrien from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $79.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Nutrien from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.20.

Shares of Nutrien stock opened at $104.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.87. Nutrien has a twelve month low of $57.08 and a twelve month high of $117.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $103.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a boost from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.65%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTR. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nutrien by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. 64.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

