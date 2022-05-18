Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) Receives $22.08 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.08.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Atos from €28.00 ($29.17) to €26.00 ($27.08) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Oddo Bhf lowered Atos from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Atos from €29.00 ($30.21) to €26.00 ($27.08) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Atos from €28.00 ($29.17) to €25.00 ($26.04) in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, HSBC lowered Atos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Atos stock opened at $4.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.99. Atos has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $13.66.

Atos SE provides digital transformation solutions and services worldwide. It offers cloud, cybersecurity, and computing solutions, as well as end-to-end vertical solutions, data platforms, and infrastructure solutions. The company's solutions include advanced computing; analytics, artificial intelligence, and automation; cloud solutions; customer journey analytics and digital customer experience; advance detection and response, data protection and governance, and trusted digital identities, as well as digital workplace, hybrid cloud, and IoT and OT security; digital consulting; digital workplace; and edge computing and Internet of things.

