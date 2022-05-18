Wacker Chemie AG (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) Short Interest Down 21.1% in April

Wacker Chemie AG (OTCMKTS:WKCMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 126,300 shares, a decrease of 21.1% from the April 15th total of 160,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 631.5 days.

OTCMKTS:WKCMF opened at $163.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.28. Wacker Chemie has a one year low of $131.00 and a one year high of $196.60.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WKCMF shares. Oddo Bhf upgraded Wacker Chemie from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Wacker Chemie from €145.00 ($151.04) to €157.00 ($163.54) in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Societe Generale lowered Wacker Chemie from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Wacker Chemie from €164.00 ($170.83) to €160.00 ($166.67) in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, HSBC lowered Wacker Chemie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.00.

Wacker Chemie AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, health, and renewable energy industries.

