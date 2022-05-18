WildBrain Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) Short Interest Update

WildBrain Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WLDBF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 203,200 shares, an increase of 31.9% from the April 15th total of 154,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 96,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

WLDBF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank cut their price objective on WildBrain from C$4.60 to C$4.40 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on WildBrain from C$3.90 to C$3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, WildBrain has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

Get WildBrain alerts:

Shares of WildBrain stock opened at $2.21 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.54. WildBrain has a 1 year low of $1.76 and a 1 year high of $3.34.

WildBrain Ltd. develops, produces, and distributes films and television programs worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Content Business and Canadian Television Broadcasting. It focuses on children and family content, including animated series; and provides production services, as well as operates children's channels on YouTube.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WildBrain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WildBrain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.