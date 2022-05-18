Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA) Shares Down 4.2%

Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 4.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.53 and last traded at $4.55. Approximately 2,052 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 807,989 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.75.

VCSA has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Vacasa in a report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vacasa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 2nd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Vacasa in a report on Monday, January 31st. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Vacasa in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.57.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.23.

Vacasa ( NASDAQ:VCSA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $192.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.56 million. As a group, analysts predict that Vacasa, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vacasa during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vacasa in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Vacasa by 339.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 3,817 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Vacasa in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Vacasa in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.21% of the company’s stock.

About Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA)

Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App. It also provides services to buy and sell vacation homes through its network of real estate agents.

