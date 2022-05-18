Analysts Set Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Target Price at C$18.50

Shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$18.50.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DIR.UN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$19.50 to C$18.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th. TD Securities set a C$19.50 price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$19.50 to C$18.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, National Bankshares started coverage on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$19.25 price target for the company.

Shares of TSE DIR.UN opened at C$14.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.59 billion and a PE ratio of 5.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.04. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a twelve month low of C$13.44 and a twelve month high of C$17.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$15.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$16.15.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

