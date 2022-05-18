Brokerages Set Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) Target Price at $17.50

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.50.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OWL. Bank of America began coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blue Owl Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Get Blue Owl Capital alerts:

Shares of OWL stock opened at $11.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.58. Blue Owl Capital has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $17.89.

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OWL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $288.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.20 million. Blue Owl Capital had a negative return on equity of 21.99% and a negative net margin of 43.10%. Research analysts anticipate that Blue Owl Capital will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%.

In other Blue Owl Capital news, Director Claudia A. Holz purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.24 per share, for a total transaction of $122,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 31.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OWL. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,670,516,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $587,723,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 399.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,936,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,981,000 after acquiring an additional 18,344,821 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund E purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,703,000. Finally, Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,498,000. Institutional investors own 31.96% of the company’s stock.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.