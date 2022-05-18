Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Analysts predict that Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) will post $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Capri’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.80 and the highest is $0.84. Capri reported earnings per share of $0.38 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 115.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capri will report full-year earnings of $6.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.97 to $6.02. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.58 to $6.72. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Capri.

Several research firms recently commented on CPRI. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Capri from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Capri from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Capri from $85.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. OTR Global downgraded shares of Capri to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capri from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capri has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.33.

In other Capri news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total value of $99,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Thomas Jr. Edwards sold 12,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.91, for a total transaction of $809,008.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Senvest Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capri by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 5,322,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,483,000 after purchasing an additional 723,007 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Capri by 2.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,421,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,240,000 after acquiring an additional 119,122 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Capri by 41.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,649,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,182,000 after acquiring an additional 782,577 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Capri by 4.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,198,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,981,000 after acquiring an additional 102,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Capri by 2.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,992,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,376,000 after acquiring an additional 48,642 shares in the last quarter. 88.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CPRI stock opened at $45.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.38 and a 200-day moving average of $57.96. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.29. Capri has a 12-month low of $36.90 and a 12-month high of $72.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

