Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) traded down 4.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.49 and last traded at $5.59. 111,467 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 6,082,437 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.84.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $13.00 to $6.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Sunday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.29.

Get Pacific Biosciences of California alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 16.38, a current ratio of 16.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.30.

Pacific Biosciences of California ( NASDAQ:PACB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.05). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 130.14% and a negative return on equity of 36.11%. The company had revenue of $33.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 211.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 40,151 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 27,244 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 2.9% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 51,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 564.9% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 37,961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 32,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 338,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,921,000 after acquiring an additional 36,012 shares during the last quarter. 96.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile (NASDAQ:PACB)

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.