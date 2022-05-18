Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) will report $0.47 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Getty Realty’s earnings. Getty Realty reported earnings per share of $0.49 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Getty Realty will report full-year earnings of $1.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Getty Realty.

Get Getty Realty alerts:

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $38.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.78 million. Getty Realty had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 40.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GTY shares. StockNews.com raised Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut Getty Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Getty Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on Getty Realty in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.60.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Getty Realty in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new position in shares of Getty Realty during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 226.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Getty Realty stock opened at $27.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.80 and its 200 day moving average is $29.51. Getty Realty has a twelve month low of $24.66 and a twelve month high of $34.21.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.94%. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.48%.

About Getty Realty (Get Rating)

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Getty Realty (GTY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Getty Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.