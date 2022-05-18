Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF) Short Interest Down 23.1% in April

Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 326,000 shares, a drop of 23.1% from the April 15th total of 423,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,630.0 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Zurich Insurance Group stock. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

Shares of ZFSVF opened at $452.85 on Wednesday. Zurich Insurance Group has a one year low of $383.00 and a one year high of $502.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $469.59 and a 200 day moving average of $456.53.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered Zurich Insurance Group to a “hold” rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

