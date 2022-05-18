Brokerages Set Fluidra, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FLUIF) Target Price at $36.00

Shares of Fluidra, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FLUIF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FLUIF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Fluidra from €40.00 ($41.67) to €36.00 ($37.50) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Fluidra from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Grupo Santander raised shares of Fluidra from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th.

OTCMKTS:FLUIF opened at $22.07 on Friday. Fluidra has a 12-month low of $22.07 and a 12-month high of $43.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.92.

Fluidra, SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets accessories and machineries for swimming pools, irrigation, and water treatment and purification for private and public customers worldwide. The company manufactures and distributes various components required for the construction, renovation, improvement, and maintenance of residential and commercial pools; markets fluid handling products and pool materials; and provides financial advisory services in the acquisition of shares.

