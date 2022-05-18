Brokerages Set Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) Target Price at $215.00

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $215.00.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Nordea Equity Research upgraded Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from SEK 210 to SEK 215 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. DNB Markets raised Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) stock opened at $20.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.81. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 0.48. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB has a fifty-two week low of $16.05 and a fifty-two week high of $28.88.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ), an integrated biotechnology company, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the therapeutic areas of haematology, immunology, and genetic and metabolic diseases in Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers Alprolix for haemophilia B; Doptelet treatment of thrombocytopenia; Elocta for haemophilia A; Gamifant for hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis(HLH); Kineret for cryopyrin associated periodic syndrome, rheumatoid arthritis, and still's disease; Orfadin to treat hereditary tyrosinaemia type-1; and Synagis for serious lower respiratory tract infection.

