Velo3D (NYSE:VLD) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Velo3D, Inc. (NYSE:VLD – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 70,904 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 1,058,246 shares.The stock last traded at $2.73 and had previously closed at $2.90.

VLD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America cut Velo3D from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Velo3D from $15.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Velo3D from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.26, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $490.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 2.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.95 and a 200-day moving average of $7.45.

Velo3D ( NYSE:VLD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $10.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Velo3D, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Velo3D in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,511,000. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier bought a new stake in shares of Velo3D in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,422,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Velo3D by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,357,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,683,000 after buying an additional 501,375 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Velo3D during the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Velo3D during the third quarter worth $419,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

Velo3D Company Profile (NYSE:VLD)

Velo3D, Inc produces metal additive three dimensional printers in the United States and internationally. The company's printers enable the production of components for space rockets, jet engines, fuel delivery systems, and other high value metal parts, which it sells or leases to customers for use in their businesses.

