Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 350,864 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 6,033,747 shares.The stock last traded at $2.32 and had previously closed at $2.36.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amyris in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.17.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Amyris ( NASDAQ:AMRS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $57.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.08) earnings per share. Amyris’s revenue was down 67.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Amyris, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMRS. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Amyris by 378.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,742 shares in the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Amyris during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Hudock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amyris during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Amyris during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Amyris during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 49.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amyris, Inc, a synthetic biotechnology company, operates in the clean health and beauty, and flavors and fragrance markets in Europe, North America, Asia, and South America. The company manufactures and sells clean beauty, personal care, and health and wellness consumer products, as well as ingredients to the flavor and fragrance, nutrition, food and beverage, and clean beauty and personal care end markets.

