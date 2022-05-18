Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 459,772 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 8,785,913 shares.The stock last traded at $7.43 and had previously closed at $7.12.

Several brokerages recently commented on CPG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$15.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Crescent Point Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.82.

The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Crescent Point Energy ( NYSE:CPG Get Rating ) (TSE:CPG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.06). Crescent Point Energy had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 96.84%. The business had revenue of $714.33 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crescent Point Energy Corp. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 5.2% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 29,752,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $137,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481,510 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,220,536 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $124,849,000 after purchasing an additional 413,562 shares during the period. Ninepoint Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,420,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 13.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,362,122 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $52,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,847 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 184.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 9,097,452 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,580,000 after purchasing an additional 5,904,437 shares during the period. 42.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

