iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 223,282 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 3,951,173 shares.The stock last traded at $43.36 and had previously closed at $42.47.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.02.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 2,879.6% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 10,424 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 40.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 659,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,001,000 after purchasing an additional 190,282 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 14.2% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,883,000 after purchasing an additional 11,768 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 372.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 99.1% in the first quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 41,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 20,642 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

