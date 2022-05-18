Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) PT Lowered to $587.00

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $605.00 to $587.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 24.03% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $670.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $625.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Palo Alto Networks from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $600.00 to $620.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $530.00 to $510.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $629.81.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $473.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $46.61 billion, a PE ratio of -99.85 and a beta of 1.28. Palo Alto Networks has a fifty-two week low of $331.82 and a fifty-two week high of $640.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $574.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $541.96.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The network technology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.22). Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 42.84% and a negative net margin of 9.50%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $616.26, for a total value of $7,395,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,001 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.22, for a total transaction of $2,237,439.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,032 shares of company stock valued at $40,587,677. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 48 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 50 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.