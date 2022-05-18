Needham & Company LLC Trims Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY) Target Price to $4.00

Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 107.25% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on NRDY. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Nerdy from $9.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Nerdy from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nerdy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Nerdy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Nerdy from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.70.

Get Nerdy alerts:

NYSE NRDY opened at $1.93 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.85. The company has a market cap of $305.12 million, a P/E ratio of -16.08 and a beta of 0.52. Nerdy has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $13.49.

Nerdy ( NYSE:NRDY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.39. Nerdy had a negative net margin of 7.00% and a negative return on equity of 117.54%. The firm had revenue of $42.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.65 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nerdy will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Charles K. Cohn bought 221,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.52 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,764.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 31.08% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Nerdy by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 6,767 shares in the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC acquired a new stake in Nerdy in the 1st quarter valued at about $696,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Nerdy in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Nerdy in the 1st quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nerdy in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.01% of the company’s stock.

About Nerdy (Get Rating)

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including AI, to connect learners of various ages to experts, delivering value on both sides of the network. Its learning destination provides learning experiences across various subjects and multiple formats, including one-on-one instruction, small group classes, large format group classes, and adaptive self-study.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nerdy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nerdy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.