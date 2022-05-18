Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Okta, Inc. is a provider of identity for the enterprise. The Company’s product consists of Okta information technology Products and Okta for Developers. Okta IT Products include Single Sign-On, Mobility Management, Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, Lifecycle Management and Universal Directory. Okta for Developers include Complete Authentication, User Management, Application Programming Interface Access Management and Developer Tools. Okta, Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO, United States. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Okta from $270.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. JMP Securities raised Okta from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Okta from $250.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Okta from $175.00 to $130.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Okta from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.11.

NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $87.48 on Tuesday. Okta has a 1 year low of $80.31 and a 1 year high of $276.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.46 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.50.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by $0.07. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.61% and a negative net margin of 65.25%. The firm had revenue of $383.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.46 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Okta will post -5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Okta news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 1,035 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $158,272.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,858 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total transaction of $437,045.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,537 shares of company stock valued at $2,984,147 over the last ninety days. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Okta by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Okta by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Okta by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Okta by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its stake in shares of Okta by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 76.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

