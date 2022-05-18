B. Riley Trims BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Target Price to $34.00

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at B. Riley from $48.00 to $34.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 166.46% from the stock’s previous close.

BLFS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Maxim Group cut their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $60.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. TheStreet downgraded BioLife Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded BioLife Solutions to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Oppenheimer upgraded BioLife Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLFS opened at $12.76 on Tuesday. BioLife Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $10.40 and a fifty-two week high of $60.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

BioLife Solutions ( NASDAQ:BLFS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 6.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. Research analysts expect that BioLife Solutions will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Todd Berard sold 13,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $238,889.79. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 108,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,917,169.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Rice sold 24,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $429,196.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 360,491 shares in the company, valued at $6,341,036.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 149,262 shares of company stock valued at $2,847,769 over the last 90 days. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 113.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,672 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

