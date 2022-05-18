Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Price Target Cut to $39.00

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at B. Riley from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “na” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 65.04% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on URBN. Barclays lowered Urban Outfitters from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Urban Outfitters from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Urban Outfitters in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Urban Outfitters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:URBN opened at $23.63 on Tuesday. Urban Outfitters has a 52-week low of $21.35 and a 52-week high of $42.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.04 and its 200 day moving average is $28.23.

Urban Outfitters ( NASDAQ:URBN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 6.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Urban Outfitters news, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total transaction of $133,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 28.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 379,529 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $15,643,000 after acquiring an additional 50,193 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,935 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 3rd quarter valued at about $388,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 151,873 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 75,313 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares during the period. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

