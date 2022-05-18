Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) PT Lowered to $84.00 at B. Riley

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at B. Riley from $105.00 to $84.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “na” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 74.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Children’s Place from $130.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Children’s Place from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Children’s Place from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Children’s Place from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Children’s Place from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Children’s Place has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.43.

Get Children's Place alerts:

Shares of PLCE opened at $48.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $652.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.71. Children’s Place has a 1 year low of $43.26 and a 1 year high of $113.50.

Children’s Place ( NASDAQ:PLCE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $507.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.73 million. Children’s Place had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 104.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Children’s Place will post 11.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John E. Bachman purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.83 per share, with a total value of $122,075.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Children’s Place by 1,517.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Children’s Place during the 1st quarter worth $3,319,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Children’s Place during the 1st quarter worth $225,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Children’s Place by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in Children’s Place during the 1st quarter worth $2,031,000. 99.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Children’s Place (Get Rating)

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, and Sugar & Jade brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Children's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Children's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.