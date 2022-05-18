$0.83 Earnings Per Share Expected for Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.83 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.74 and the highest is $0.90. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will report full-year earnings of $6.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.77 to $7.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $7.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.71 to $8.03. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Victoria’s Secret & Co..

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.20 EPS. Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

VSCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $76.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Victoria’s Secret & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $86.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.64.

Shares of VSCO stock opened at $49.53 on Friday. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 1-year low of $40.90 and a 1-year high of $76.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.30 and its 200 day moving average is $52.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81.

In other news, CEO Martin P. Waters sold 75,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.42, for a total value of $3,495,565.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amy Hauk sold 2,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total value of $134,550.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 83,020 shares of company stock valued at $3,891,262. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VSCO. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 774.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 10,416.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

