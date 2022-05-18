Analysts Set Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) PT at $58.20

Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.20.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WHD. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Cactus from $45.50 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Cactus from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th.

Shares of NYSE WHD opened at $48.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cactus has a 52 week low of $31.65 and a 52 week high of $64.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.43 and its 200 day moving average is $47.08. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.77 and a beta of 2.03.

Cactus ( NYSE:WHD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $145.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.84 million. Cactus had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cactus will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.90%.

In related news, Director Gary L. Rosenthal sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.11, for a total value of $420,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Joel Bender sold 16,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.70, for a total transaction of $792,251.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 235,206 shares of company stock worth $12,856,083. Company insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Cactus by 144.2% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Cactus during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Cactus during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Cactus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cactus by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period.

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States, Australia, China, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

