$0.24 EPS Expected for Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.24 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Dana’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.31. Dana posted earnings per share of $0.59 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 59.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Dana will report full-year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.50. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Dana.

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Dana had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 8.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DAN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dana from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Dana from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Dana from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Dana from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Dana in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dana has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

In related news, insider Byron S. Foster bought 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.31 per share, with a total value of $138,635.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DAN. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Dana by 331.3% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Dana by 21.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,719 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dana in the first quarter worth about $96,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Dana by 6.8% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,070 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its stake in Dana by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 10,070 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. 94.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DAN opened at $15.90 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.20 and its 200 day moving average is $20.09. Dana has a fifty-two week low of $13.49 and a fifty-two week high of $28.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.52.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. Dana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.40%.

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

