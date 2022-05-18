$0.75 EPS Expected for Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Rating) will announce $0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Mercantile Bank’s earnings. Mercantile Bank posted earnings of $1.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mercantile Bank will report full-year earnings of $3.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.99. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Mercantile Bank.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 28.62% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $40.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MBWM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mercantile Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 23rd. Raymond James raised shares of Mercantile Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mercantile Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ MBWM opened at $31.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $503.81 million, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.67. Mercantile Bank has a 1 year low of $28.51 and a 1 year high of $40.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Mercantile Bank’s payout ratio is 35.03%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBWM. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 241.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Mercantile Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. SWS Partners bought a new stake in Mercantile Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Mercantile Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Mercantile Bank by 89.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.89% of the company’s stock.

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

